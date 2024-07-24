If you go in the comments section of a post about a popular artist, there’s a solid chance that lurking in there will be fans of a different popular artist, either dissing the post subject or lauding their favorite performer. The stans are everywhere, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams is tired of it.
In a video shared on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 23), Williams said (as Stereogum notes):
Something I’ve been thinking about a lot, and why I don’t really love it… Especially in the music world, whether it’s the pop girls or any scene, really, people only give a f*ck about numbers now, and stats. And that is so lame. It’s very fun, don’t get me wrong. It’s sick. We’ve had a No. 1 album and top this and that albums, yes. That sh*t is great…
But I just remember a time when that was not so important, and that also wasn’t a gotcha for a stan-war-type of situation. Anyway, I just think it’s really f*cking annoying. My side of the internet, which is basically not really the internet, I just get to support all the pop girls. Maybe that’s privilege because I’m not a pop girl, but I just think everyone should cool it and let people make really great music and sh*t… I’m over it.
In a follow-up text post, she also noted, “witnessing stan wars makes me so happy pmore is not really in the pop world. i just get to enjoy the good sh*t thats come out this year and im sorry some of yall cant thats gotta be tough damn.”
Check out the video below.
Hayley Williams speaks on fans fighting over chart positions, sales, etc. pic.twitter.com/KCPKqHNFeP
— 🏁 (@concertleaks) July 23, 2024