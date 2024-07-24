If you go in the comments section of a post about a popular artist, there’s a solid chance that lurking in there will be fans of a different popular artist, either dissing the post subject or lauding their favorite performer. The stans are everywhere, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams is tired of it.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 23), Williams said (as Stereogum notes):

Something I’ve been thinking about a lot, and why I don’t really love it… Especially in the music world, whether it’s the pop girls or any scene, really, people only give a f*ck about numbers now, and stats. And that is so lame. It’s very fun, don’t get me wrong. It’s sick. We’ve had a No. 1 album and top this and that albums, yes. That sh*t is great… But I just remember a time when that was not so important, and that also wasn’t a gotcha for a stan-war-type of situation. Anyway, I just think it’s really f*cking annoying. My side of the internet, which is basically not really the internet, I just get to support all the pop girls. Maybe that’s privilege because I’m not a pop girl, but I just think everyone should cool it and let people make really great music and sh*t… I’m over it.

In a follow-up text post, she also noted, “witnessing stan wars makes me so happy pmore is not really in the pop world. i just get to enjoy the good sh*t thats come out this year and im sorry some of yall cant thats gotta be tough damn.”

Check out the video below.