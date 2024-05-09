Paramore previously had a brief stint on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, opening (alongside Gayle) for the first two shows, in March 2023 in Phoenix. Now, though, they have their own leg of the tour opening by themselves, as Hayley Williams and company are joining Swift for European dates from May 9 to August 20.

Their first show of the run just want down in France, so check out the band’s opening setlist below (via setlist.fm).

In 2023, Swift said of the band, “Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor. We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality and artistic integrity. Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”