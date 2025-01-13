The Hills couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were among the many who had their home burn down in the Los Angeles fires. To ease the financial burden of rebuilding their life, Pratt asked his social media followers to stream Superficial, Montag’s debut (and only) album that reportedly sold a mere 1,000 copies during its first week of release in 2010.

It’s doing much better now: According to The Hollywood Reporter, “over the weekend, the album hit No. 1 in both the albums and songs (for the titular ‘Superficial’) categories on iTunes, beating out much more recent releases from Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Teddy Swims, and Morgan Wallen.”

“Thank you so much to everyone, No. 1 on iTunes charts, oh my gosh,” Montag said in a video posted to her social media. “Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time and making it such a blessing. Thank you for helping support us, helping build us back up, helping to encourage us, give us that hope and faith and excitement in such a dark, dark time.”

In a TikTok video, Pratt added, “The only thing that’s really keeping me going and feeling so much hope and positivity and like something good is going to come out of the worst thing that ever happened in the history of my life on earth, is everyone here on this app.”