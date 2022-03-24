Heidi Montag Blames Lady Gaga For Her Failed Music Career

You may know Heidi Montag from her stint on The Hills, or when she lived in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! If those don’t ring a bell, you might recall her debut album Superficial (maybe). Well, in another timeline, Montag would have been the world’s biggest pop star, according to her. While chatting on the podcast The Unpopular With Jacques Peterson, the former MTV star revealed that she has some beef with Lady Gaga.

According to Montag, the two worked with the same producer back in 2009, RedOne. When Gaga penned the song “Fashion” with the producer, she granted Montag permission to record the song. However, when producers of the classic Isla Fisher movie Confessions Of A Shopaholic expressed interest in the track, Lady Gaga wanted to take it back, according to Montag. Things then turned sour.

The reality star believed that Gaga became friendly with Montag’s known frenemy Lauren Conrad. “I was like, ‘Who is this girl? What is happening?’ She’s a hater, clearly!” Montag recalled. This was in 2009, right before Gaga became a household name. Conrad worked with Gaga on season four of The Hills.

The whole ordeal turned made both parties feel weird, and Montag then claimed that Gaga told RedOne that she wouldn’t work with him anymore if he kept working with Montag. She recalls, “He was like, ‘I’m sorry, she’s my writing partner for huge things.” The two went on to write Gaga’s mega-hits “Just Dance,” “Bad Romance,” and more. Montag, on the other hand, released her debut album around the same time which was unfortunately panned by critics and fans alike, though it did somehow gain a cult following years later.

Perhaps Montag would have been a bigger star if she had taken the song, but maybe not. These days, the reality star-turned influencer is dipping her toe into Christian music, which is the complete opposite of where Gaga ended up.

It all worked out for the best since The Hills wasn’t even real anyway.