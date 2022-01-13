After months of speculation and two aborted attempts to bring it back, Coachella will make its return this year. The showcase has officially announced its headliners and it’s different than originally intended. Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against The Machine were set to headline, but Frank moved his set to the 2023 show while Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine were dropped from the bill. Now, Coachella has revealed that Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles will take over as headliners.

West and Eilish were very busy last year. West released his tenth album, Donda, which became his tenth to top the charts. Meanwhile, Eilish’s second album, Happier Than Ever, spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1. As for Styles, he’s been fairly quiet lately, his most recent being Fine Line in 2019. That album topped the charts and gave him a No. 1 single with “Watermelon Sugar,” which also received a 2021 Grammy Award in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

Other performers at the festival will include Lil Baby, Big Sean, Baby Keem, Phoebe Bridgers, Daniel Caesar, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Giveon, Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Brockhampton, Isaiah Rashad, JID, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and more.

