Uproxx’s cover star Tate McRae has been turning up the heat on her career in 2023. Over the past few months, her singles “Greedy” and “ Exes ” have caught the attention of fans, both for her carefree attitude and her Y2K-inspo in the music videos. As she is gearing up for the release of her new album, Think Later , some who are new to discover could have questions about how she exactly got her start.

How Did Tate McRae Get Famous?

Tate McRae didn’t actually start exactly in music. Her fame began when she competed as a dancer in the reality competition series, So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. She became the first Canadian finalist at the age of 12, reaching third place in 2016.

During the pandemic, McRae then started releasing her music, gaining traction through the rise of TikTok. Still, she never felt too daunted by her growth — and has since recently performed on Saturday Night Live.

“Getting to train in LA for two and a half months, and do that at just twelve years old, the whole experience was incredible,” she shared with us last May. “Being in front of cameras and doing interviews, it was really good exposure at a young age… I remember feeling like ‘I need to do something to make sure I’m still challenging myself.’ So, I started posting weekly videos of myself dancing and choreographing.”

Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA. Find more information here.