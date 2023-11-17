Tate McRae has another hit on her hands. Ahead of her upcoming second album, Think Later, McRae has shared her new single “Exes.”

On “Exes” McRae does some examination and concludes she’s better off without her exes — but she’ll always have something to remember them by.

“Kisses to my exes who don’t give a sh*t about me / Kisses, kisses to the next ones who think they can live without me / We make up, then we break up, then they swear they’ll never call me / But I still keep their number and their necklace, kisses to my exes,” sings McRae on the song’s chorus.

According to McRae, the song came rather quickly

“We wrote ‘Exes’ on the last day of the album-making process,” she said in a statement. “It was kind of like the last hurrah that Ryan Tedder and I wrote in legitimately 30 minutes. It talks about my flaws in a relationship, and some of my self-deprecating and self-sabotaging tendencies.”

In the song’s accompanying video, McRae and a group of dancers discover a run-down rodeo venue, and dance the pain away with energetic moves choreographed by the one-and-only Sean Bankhead.

This weekend, McRae will make her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest in an episode hosted by Jason Momoa.

You can see the video for “Exes” above.

Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA. Find more information here.