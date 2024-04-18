Last Friday night, April 12, Shakira was a surprise guest during Bizarrap’s Coachella 2024 set, and her presence was not the only surprise. During the performance, Shakira announced her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Earlier this week, Shakira unveiled the North American dates — then added dates due to demand — and ticket presales will be held ahead of the general on-sale on Monday, April 22.
How Much Are Tickets For Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour?
As of this writing, the Citi Cardmember Presale is underway. The Artist Presale, Live Nation Presale, Spotify Presale, and Ticketmaster Presale are scheduled to begin on Friday, April 19. But because the Citi Cardmember Presale is active, we can give an estimation for how much Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour tickets could cost.
According to Ticketmaster, tickets for Shakira’s opening night on November 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, California are listed between $176.95 and $339.75. VIP Packages range from $1,000 to $1,019. Prices may vary depending on the date and venue, but Shakira’s November 2 show gives you a sense, at least.
Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Dates
11/02 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
11/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/20 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/10 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
12/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena