How Much Are Tickets For Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour?

As of this writing, the Citi Cardmember Presale is underway. The Artist Presale, Live Nation Presale, Spotify Presale, and Ticketmaster Presale are scheduled to begin on Friday, April 19. But because the Citi Cardmember Presale is active, we can give an estimation for how much Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour tickets could cost.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for Shakira’s opening night on November 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, California are listed between $176.95 and $339.75. VIP Packages range from $1,000 to $1,019. Prices may vary depending on the date and venue, but Shakira’s November 2 show gives you a sense, at least.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Dates

11/02 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

11/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/20 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/10 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

12/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena