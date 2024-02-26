A few days ago, Jelly Roll announced the Beautifully Broken Tour, his biggest tour to date. If that sounds good to you, here’s what to know about how much tickets cost.
How Much Are Tickets For Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour?
On February 24, before tickets went on sale, Jelly Roll took to Facebook to explain, “Ticket prices start at $39.50 I want to keep prices affordable and I want y’all to come enjoy a Jelly Roll show, whether it’s your first time or 100th time— thank y’all! I know what you go through to get the tickets, a baby sitter, a ride to the venue, pay for parking, get a hotel room, buy merch— it all ads up and it’s not always easy. I see you and appreciate y’all, I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans. These tickets will sell very quickly, sign up for the presale and be ready on Tuesday!”
He also noted, “I want y’all to know I’m not charging $3,500 per ticket for floor seats. It’s the scalpers and 3rd party resellers. The only way to truly stop this is to not buy the tickets from those websites!”
Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates: Beautifully Broken Tour
08/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/28 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
08/30 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
08/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/07 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/09 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
09/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
09/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/19 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
09/20 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/24 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/28 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/01 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/09 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/15 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
10/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/23 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center