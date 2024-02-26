A few days ago, Jelly Roll announced the Beautifully Broken Tour , his biggest tour to date. If that sounds good to you, here’s what to know about how much tickets cost.

How Much Are Tickets For Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour?

On February 24, before tickets went on sale, Jelly Roll took to Facebook to explain, “Ticket prices start at $39.50 I want to keep prices affordable and I want y’all to come enjoy a Jelly Roll show, whether it’s your first time or 100th time— thank y’all! I know what you go through to get the tickets, a baby sitter, a ride to the venue, pay for parking, get a hotel room, buy merch— it all ads up and it’s not always easy. I see you and appreciate y’all, I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans. These tickets will sell very quickly, sign up for the presale and be ready on Tuesday!”

He also noted, “I want y’all to know I’m not charging $3,500 per ticket for floor seats. It’s the scalpers and 3rd party resellers. The only way to truly stop this is to not buy the tickets from those websites!”

Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates: Beautifully Broken Tour

08/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/28 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

08/30 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

08/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/07 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/09 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

09/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

09/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

09/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/19 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

09/20 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/24 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/28 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/01 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/09 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/15 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

10/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/23 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center