When Do Jelly Roll’s ‘Beautifully Broken Tour’ Tickets Go On Sale?

If you’d told me 15 years ago that Jelly Roll, the Nashville rapper who functioned as kind of a mascot of sorts for other Tennessean rap crews like Three 6 Mafia and 8ball & MJG, would be a household name after making the switch to country… well, I’d probably believe you, but I would’ve been floored all the same. And yet, that’s what happened; after making a post-pandemic transition to country, he’s spent the last few years all over television and awards shows, not to mention topping the US rock chart with his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel.

Now, he’ll be taking his countrified stylings on the road with the Beautifiully Broken Tour in August. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, there will be two presales: one for Citi cardholders beginning on Monday, February 26, and another for fans who sign up on his website on Tuesday, February 27. You can find more information here. See below for the full schedule of tour dates.

Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates: Beautifully Broken Tour

08/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/28 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

08/30 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

08/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/07 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/09 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

09/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

09/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

09/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/19 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

09/20 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/24 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/28 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/01 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/09 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/15 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

10/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/23 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center