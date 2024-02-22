When Do Jelly Roll’s ‘Beautifully Broken Tour’ Tickets Go On Sale?

If you’d told me 15 years ago that Jelly Roll, the Nashville rapper who functioned as kind of a mascot of sorts for other Tennessean rap crews like Three 6 Mafia and 8ball & MJG, would be a household name after making the switch to country… well, I’d probably believe you, but I would’ve been floored all the same. And yet, that’s what happened; after making a post-pandemic transition to country, he’s spent the last few years all over television and awards shows, not to mention topping the US rock chart with his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel.
Now, he’ll be taking his countrified stylings on the road with the Beautifiully Broken Tour in August. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, there will be two presales: one for Citi cardholders beginning on Monday, February 26, and another for fans who sign up on his website on Tuesday, February 27. You can find more information here. See below for the full schedule of tour dates.
Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates: Beautifully Broken Tour
08/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/28 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
08/30 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
08/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/07 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/09 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
09/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
09/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/19 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
09/20 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/24 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/28 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/01 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/09 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/15 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
10/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/23 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center