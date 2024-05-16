NIKI entitled her last single “ Too Much Of A Good Thing .” Her fans would probably argue that there is no such thing as too much NIKI, and that theory will be put to the test this year.

How Much Are Tickets For NIKI’s 2024 World Tour?

Earlier this week, NIKI announced her 2024-25 world tour. The tour will begin in North America before weaving through Europe and Asia, and then wrapping up with an Australian/New Zealand leg.

The North American, UK, and European pre-sale began on Wednesday, May 15, and additional pre-sales are running until the general on-sale this Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Because of the pre-sales, we can give an estimate as to how much tickets could cost.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets run between $83.50 and $127.50 (before fees and taxes) for NIKI’s opening date at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 5. Tickets begin around $78 for NIKI’s show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts on September 7. There are also VIP packages available, ranging between $164 and $271.

Find more ticketing information here, and see all of NIKI’s Buzz World Tour dates below.

Buzz is out 8/9 via 88rising. Find more information here.