Justin Timberlake announced his new Forget Tomorrow Tour, along with treating fans to his new single, “Selfish.” Given it’s been years since the pop star dropped an album, he is building anticipation for his return, with Timberlake’s record, Everything I Thought It Was, arriving in March.
Timberlake is also set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for tomorrow’s episode (January 27), making it his first time stopping by the show in a long while.
Here’s what to know if you’re looking to purchase tickets to catch him in concert.
How Much Are Tickets For Justin Timberlake’s ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ 2024?
For those looking to go to one of the stops on Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow Tour, it’s still unclear how much exactly the tickets will cost. According to Seatgeek, for an NYC show, his tickets averaged around $171 in the past — but it’s unclear if this new tour will follow a similar pattern.
Those who are premium members of the singer’s fan club will receive access to exclusive seats during their presale, which starts on Monday, January 29. They are also offering VIP package options to members.
Tickets will then open to the general public on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates for Timberlake’s tour, along with additional information, can be found here.