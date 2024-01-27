Justin Timberlake announced his new Forget Tomorrow Tour, along with treating fans to his new single, “Selfish.” Given it’s been years since the pop star dropped an album, he is building anticipation for his return, with Timberlake’s record, Everything I Thought It Was, arriving in March.

Timberlake is also set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for tomorrow’s episode (January 27), making it his first time stopping by the show in a long while.

Here’s what to know if you’re looking to purchase tickets to catch him in concert.