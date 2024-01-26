Justin Timberlake has a lot going on right now. He just released his new single “Selfish,” he’s performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he just announced his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. He was also a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday (January 25), and there, he and Jimmy Fallon revealed some big news.
Towards the end of the first segment of the interview, Fallon and Timberlake talked about JT’s recent performances before egging the audience and each other on about some mystery piece of news. Eventually, Timberlake revealed that he’s going on tour, then Fallon offered some more concrete info after the commercial break. An official announcement via press release was shared the following morning.
The tour, dubbed The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, launches in Vancouver on April 29 and will run through to July. General onsale for tickets starts February 2 at 10 a.m. local time, via justintimberlake.com. Citi and Verizon presales start January 30.
Check out clips from Timberlake’s Fallon interview above. Below, find Timberlake’s 2024 tour dates.
Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
04/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/06 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/04 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA Records. Find more information here.