Justin Timberlake has a lot going on right now. He just released his new single “Selfish,” he’s performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he just announced his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. He was also a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday (January 25), and there, he and Jimmy Fallon revealed some big news.

Towards the end of the first segment of the interview, Fallon and Timberlake talked about JT’s recent performances before egging the audience and each other on about some mystery piece of news. Eventually, Timberlake revealed that he’s going on tour, then Fallon offered some more concrete info after the commercial break. An official announcement via press release was shared the following morning.

The tour, dubbed The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, launches in Vancouver on April 29 and will run through to July. General onsale for tickets starts February 2 at 10 a.m. local time, via justintimberlake.com. Citi and Verizon presales start January 30.

Check out clips from Timberlake’s Fallon interview above. Below, find Timberlake’s 2024 tour dates.