When Justin Timberlake held a free homecoming concert in Memphis, Tennessee, fans knew something larger could be coming down the pipeline. And they were correct. Today (January 26), the “Selfish” singer has officially revealed his plans for global domination.

Beginning in April, Timberlake will hit the road for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to support his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. So how can you guarantee you are present when it stops in a city near you? Your only way in is to grab tickets before they sell out.