When Justin Timberlake held a free homecoming concert in Memphis, Tennessee, fans knew something larger could be coming down the pipeline. And they were correct. Today (January 26), the “Selfish” singer has officially revealed his plans for global domination.
Beginning in April, Timberlake will hit the road for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to support his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. So how can you guarantee you are present when it stops in a city near you? Your only way in is to grab tickets before they sell out.
When Do Tickets For Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour Come Out?
According to Timberlake’s post on Instagram, the public sale will launch on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. However, a special fan club presale is set to kick off on January 29, with Citi cardholders and Verizon customers gaining access to tickets as early as January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
04/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/06 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/04 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow Word Tour poster
Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA Records. Find more information here.