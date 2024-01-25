The ominous social media wipe remains undefeated. Earlier this month, Justin Timberlake wiped his Instagram grid — a move that has become The Bat-Signal for an imminent album rollout. Timberlake has been confirming everybody’s well-founded suspicions since. Days later, he announced a one-night-only concert in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee, where he performed a then-unreleased song. This morning, January 25, Timberlake released that song (with a video), “Selfish,” as the lead single from his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which had been announced last week.
Below is everything else you need to know (so far) about Timberlake’s first album since 2018’s Man Of The Woods.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Release Date
Everything I Thought It Was is due out March 15, 2024, per a press release. It will arrive via RCA Records. Find more information here.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Tracklist
Timberlake has yet to unveil the EITIW tracklist. All we have so far is “Selfish.”
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Singles
Again, everything is coming up “Selfish!” Though, it should be noted that Timberlake will serve as the SNL musical guest this Saturday, January 27, so it’s on the board that Timberlake performs another single during the show.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Features
It’s getting redundant at this point, but again, this fits under the “we’ll see” umbrella.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Album Cover Artwork
See the artworks for Everything I Thought It Was and “Selfish,” as relayed per press release, below.
Justin Timberlake’s Upcoming Tour Dates
Timberlake has all but confirmed he will tour in support of Everything I Thought It Was. As seen in an Instagram video posted by Timberlake from his aforementioned Memphis concert, Timberlake told the audience, “See you on tour!” Timberlake has not officially announced the tour, but he will perform another one-night-only concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, which happens to be his birthday.