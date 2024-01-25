Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Release Date Everything I Thought It Was is due out March 15, 2024, per a press release. It will arrive via RCA Records. Find more information here. Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Tracklist Timberlake has yet to unveil the EITIW tracklist. All we have so far is “Selfish.”

Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Singles Again, everything is coming up “Selfish!” Though, it should be noted that Timberlake will serve as the SNL musical guest this Saturday, January 27, so it’s on the board that Timberlake performs another single during the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Features It’s getting redundant at this point, but again, this fits under the “we’ll see” umbrella.