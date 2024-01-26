Justin Timberlake is continuing to roll out his upcoming fifth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. Today (January 25), the pop hitmaker dropped his new single, “Selfish.” The song arrives days before his Saturday Night Live appearance, where he will serve as this week’s musical guest.

Ahead of the show, SNL shared a promo for this week’s episode, with Timberlake, cast member Sarah Sherman, and this week’s host, Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson.

In the promo, Sherman appears defeated, and expresses that she is sad about her Oscar snub. However, this confuses Timberlake, as he wasn’t aware that Sherman was in a major motion picture in the past year.

“Wait, what movie were you in?,” asked Timberlake.

“No, not that kind of Oscar snub,” Sherman responded. “I asked Oscar the Grouch out, and he said, ‘Sorry, honey, I live in the trash. I don’t date it.”

Timberlake wasn’t having it. After Sherman’s story, he came to her defense, saying “You know what? Just tell me how to get to Sesame Street, and I will beat his ass!”

You can see this week’s Saturday Night Live promo above.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams live on Peacock.