Post Barney and long before Only Murders In The Building (and that first acting Emmy nomination), Selena Gomez became a household name while starring in four seasons of Disney Channel’s Wizards Of Waverly Place as smart-aleck sibling Alex Russo. Somewhere in between, she also bested Adam Sandler on the red carpet, but on a more serious note, Selena previously lamented losing touch with her Wizards co-stars after rising to global superstar status, and now, she’s making up for lost time by helping to launch the revival series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

How big is Selena’s updated role as Alex Russo? Not too terribly huge. She is, after all, in the midst of her own incredibly busy acting career, which could yield an Oscar nomination for her Emilia Pérez performance, and Only Murders was renewed by Hulu for a fifth season of murder-comedy shenanigans.

Still, expect to see Selena in the series premiere alongside David Henrie, who portrays older brother Justin Russo, this fall on Disney Channel and Disney+. From the show’s synopsis:

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place co-stars Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos,and Max Matenko. The series lands on Disney channel on October 29 and Disney+ on October 30. Take a peek at Selena’s guest appearance (she is also executive producing) here: