Selena Gomez didn’t win an Emmy this week. But how about an Oscar?

Variety reports that Gomez is being submitted for Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards for her performance in Jacques Audiard’s film Emilia Pérez, along with her co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Adriana Paz. Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the title role, is in the running for lead. This doesn’t mean the Only Murders In The Building star will be nominated, and Saldaña has a bigger role, but the fact that she’s even being considered shows how far she’s come from her Wizards Of Waverly Place days (although not too far).

Emilia Pérez is a part musical, part crime drama about a Mexican drug-cartel boss seeking gender-affirming surgery.

Gomez talked with E! News about what it was like to work with Audiard, who previously directed A Prophet and Rust And Bone. “I think it was genuinely his mind and how he works,” she said. “He has this way of making me feel like, as an actor, I was a blank canvas.” Gomez added, “He didn’t see me as anything other than [her character] Jessi. I loved that. I felt like I could be whoever I wanted to be. It was very empowering.”

Emilia Pérez premieres on Netflix on November 13. Watch the trailer below.