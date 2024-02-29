Big day for Kacey Musgraves today: She shared the single “Too Good To Be True” and announced the Deeper Well World Tour . If you’re looking to buy tickets to a show or two, here’s what to know.

How To Buy Tickets For Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, American Express card members can get in on an Amex Early Access pre-sale, for the North American and UK dates, from March 5 at 10 a.m. local time to March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Kacey Musgraves 2024 Tour Dates: Deeper Well World Tour

04/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

05/03 — Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique +

05/05 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

05/06 — Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

05/09 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

05/11 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

05/13 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

05/14 — London, UK @ Roundhouse +

09/04 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

09/06 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

09/11 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

09/12 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

09/15 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/27 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/04 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/06 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

11/09 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

11/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

11/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

11/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

11/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

11/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

11/30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

12/02 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

12/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

12/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

12/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

+ with Madi Diaz

* with Father John Misty and Nickel Creek

# with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek