Kacey Musgraves And Ariana Grande Are Both Returning As ‘SNL’ Musical Guests In March

Now that the Wicked trailer has hit televisions across the nation and its star Ariana Grande has announced her new album Eternal Sunshine, she’ll be returning to television soon as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 9. She also released her first new single since 2021 (not including the 2023 remix of “Die For You” with The Weeknd), the dance-influenced “Yes, And?” which has already gone Gold since dropping in January.

Grande will follow country star Kacey Musgraves, who will perform on the March 2 show as she promotes her own upcoming album, Deeper Well. Musgraves released her album’s first single, the title track, on February 8. Grande’s last appearance on the show was in 2016, while Musgraves’ was in 2021. The host for Musgraves’ appearance will be Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney — who fans are probably hoping will have as much fun with the broken film’s hilariously bad reception as her co-star Dakota Johnson has been having — while the March 9 host is Josh Brolin, who stars in the upcoming second installment of Denis Villaneuve’s Dune adaptation.

March 2 and March 9! pic.twitter.com/CYZVslIr3u — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 20, 2024

March 9 may also give pop icon Mariah Carey the chance to return to SNL for the first time in 15 years as she appears on the remix of Grande’s new single. If not, perhaps we’ll get a preview of one of Grande’s versions of a Wicked song or two (and maybe Cynthia Erivo will join her instead).