Shawn Mendes is back.
On July 27, 2022, the Canadian pop star canceled his Wonder tour and cited a need to “ground myself and come back stronger.” On Wednesday, July 31, Mendes was ready to come back stronger — announcing Shawn, his forthcoming album due out on October 18. “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” will be released as singles on August 8.
In case there were any doubt that Mendes’ announcement faucet is fully flowing again, he revealed a slew of intimate theater concerts.
On Thursday, August 1, Mendes posted a video captioned, “For My Friends & Family. We’re back.” The 64-second visual shows Mendes’ silhouette as he performs an acoustic, emotional song. Eventually, the screen reads, “SHAWN MENDES Performing Shawn The Album Live For Friends And Family Only.”
“Wanted the first shows back to be special & to play this album live for you in the places we recorded it,” Mendes wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’ve never played an album top to bottom before, but it’s already one of my favorite shows I’ve ever rehearsed. I love you guys, the band and I can’t wait to see you.”
How To Get Tickets To Shawn Mendes’ Shawn Theater Shows
It’s billed as friends and family only, so Mendes must consider fans as friends. According to Mendes’ official website, “To help tickets get into the hands of fans — not scalpers and bots — a very limited number of tickets will be made available for purchase via a ticket request system powered by Seated.” Mendes’ first Shawn show is scheduled for Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York on August 8, and ticket requests close on Thursday, August 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $98 plus $21.50 in fees. The random selection will occur on Friday, August 2, at noon ET.
Rules differ for Mendes’ show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on August 13. As per his website, UK fans will need to pre-order Shawn from his UK store before Monday, August 5, at 10 a.m. local time “to get exclusive access to a unique pre-sale link that will provide you a chance to buy tickets.”
Mendes’ subsequent Shawn concerts at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on October 14, Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on October 18, The Ford in Los Angeles, California on October 22, and Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington on October 24 will follow the same guidelines as the initial Woodstock show, but the registration and random selection dates vary. Find all ticketing information here.
Shawn Mendes’ Shawn Album Cover Artwork
Shawn Mendes’ Shawn Tracklist
1. “Who I Am”
2. “Why Why Why”
3. “That’s The Dream”
4. “Nobody Knows”
5. “Isn’t That Enough”
6. “Heart Of Gold”
7. “Heavy”
8. “That’ll Be The Day”
9. “In Between”
10. “The Mountain”
11. “Rollin’ Right Along”
12. “Hallelujah”
Shawn is out 10/18 via Island Records. Find more information here.