How To Get Tickets To Shawn Mendes’ ‘Shawn’ Theater Shows

Shawn Mendes is back.

On July 27, 2022, the Canadian pop star canceled his Wonder tour and cited a need to “ground myself and come back stronger.” On Wednesday, July 31, Mendes was ready to come back stronger — announcing Shawn, his forthcoming album due out on October 18. “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” will be released as singles on August 8.

In case there were any doubt that Mendes’ announcement faucet is fully flowing again, he revealed a slew of intimate theater concerts.

On Thursday, August 1, Mendes posted a video captioned, “For My Friends & Family. We’re back.” The 64-second visual shows Mendes’ silhouette as he performs an acoustic, emotional song. Eventually, the screen reads, “SHAWN MENDES Performing Shawn The Album Live For Friends And Family Only.”

“Wanted the first shows back to be special & to play this album live for you in the places we recorded it,” Mendes wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’ve never played an album top to bottom before, but it’s already one of my favorite shows I’ve ever rehearsed. I love you guys, the band and I can’t wait to see you.”