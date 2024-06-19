Tomorrow X Together is a delivering a one-of-a-kind musical experience to fans. The K-pop group has announced Hyperfocus, their first-ever virtual reality concert.
“We have been thinking about how to get closer to our fans, and this VR concert is an opportunity for us to do so,” TXT said of the VR concert in a statement. “We hope this experience will be a cherished memory for our fans, just like it was for us to make it.”
Tickets for the concert are expected to go on sale on July 17. The concert will kick off at the end of July and be screened at various venues across South Korea and the United States over the following months.
How to watch Tomorrow X Together’s Hyperfocus virtual reality concert
Not all the venues have been revealed yet, but tickets will be available for purchase via Tomorrow X Together’s official website. The dates and cities for the VR screenings have been announced. You can see the dates below, and a teaser for Hyperfocus above.
07/31 — Seoul, South Korea @ Megabox Coex Mall
08/01 — Seoul, South Korea @ Megabox Coex Mall
08/08-21 — Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
08/23-09/01 — Buena Park, CA @ TBA
09/05-22 — Houston, TX @ TBA
09/26-10/13 — Chicago, IL @ TBA
10/17-11/10 — New York City, NY @ TBA
The group’s official website teases that there are more dates and cities to come.