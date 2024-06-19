Tomorrow X Together is a delivering a one-of-a-kind musical experience to fans. The K-pop group has announced Hyperfocus, their first-ever virtual reality concert.

“We have been thinking about how to get closer to our fans, and this VR concert is an opportunity for us to do so,” TXT said of the VR concert in a statement. “We hope this experience will be a cherished memory for our fans, just like it was for us to make it.”

Tickets for the concert are expected to go on sale on July 17. The concert will kick off at the end of July and be screened at various venues across South Korea and the United States over the following months.