Le Sserafim Gets Sassy And Shakes Things Up With ‘Antifragle’

Perhaps one of the most talked about K-pop debuts of 2022 was HYBE and Source Music’s LE SSERAFIM, when they released their sophisticated pop song “Fearless” back in May. Five months later, the same can be said about them being one of the most highly anticipated comebacks of the year as well.

Returning as five, Chaewon, Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuha, and Eunchae prove that despite the changes and struggles they may have faced in order to reach the top since their debut, LE SSERAFIM is unbreakable. That’s why when the group released their newest single “ANTIFRAGLE” today (October 17) alongside their second EP of the same name, it signified a new chapter and beginning for the charismatic quintet.

“ANTIFRAGILE” is a celebration as the girls enter their reggaeton era (channeling their inner Bad Bunny and Rosalia quite a bit?) with some sass, singing and rapping on top of an upbeat backing track while shooting down subtle jabs on talk about their downfall — “So much talk behind my back / Rivals I never knew I had / They all pray for the day I’m falling / Onto their hands / I’mma jump in!” The music video, on the other hand, follows the theme of “what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger” as the group is seen going about their day and strutting the runway as meteorites hit Earth.

Though their song comes off strong and bold, member Yunjin expressed the amount of pressure she felt behind the scenes with this new release. “As this is our first comeback, we worked really really hard,” the Korean-American member said during the group’s media showcase earlier today. “I think I felt more pressure than our debut, actually. That’s how hard we worked on it.”

“ANTIFRAGILE” is the second track off of LE SSERAFIM’s second EP of the same title. The new release consists of five tracks including songs written by members Yunjin (“Impurities”, “No Celestial”, and “Good Parts (When The Quality Is Bad But I Am)”) and Sakura (“Good Parts (When The Quality Is Bad But I Am)”).

Check out the full track list for ANTIFRAGILE below.

1. “The Hydra”

2. “ANTIFRAGILE”

3. “Impurities”

4. “No Celestial”

5. “Good Parts (When The Quality Is Bad But I Am)”