BTS’ RM Confirms The Release Date For New Solo Album ‘Indigo’

Mark your calendars and let the countdown begin.

BTS‘ very own leader RM is set to drop a new solo album next month. Titled Indigo, the solo project is slated to release next month on December 2.

According to a press release, reported by Consequence, Indigo “recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary.” The album will also include some features, though names have yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this month, South Korean broadcasting network JTBC News initially got a hold of the news and mentioned RM’s solo album would release on Black Friday, November 25, with BigHit Music confirming a project “is currently in preparations.” However, that is no longer the case according to today’s press release.

Indigo isn’t the first solo project coming from the BTS leader. RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, has released two mixtapes in the past: RM (2015) and mono (2018). Just two months ago, the Korean artist collaborated with alternative Korean hip-hop group Balming Tiger for a feature on their single “Sexy Nukim.”