Is Elton John Still In The Hospital After His Fall?

Elton John, just after wrapping his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, had a fall and landed in the hospital.

“Following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” Elton John’s representative shared in a statement with Today. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and (he is) now back at home and in good health.”

The news follows a string of medical issues for John. Last year, there were rumors that he was using a wheelchair, but he later clarified why that was the case.

“The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best,” John shared on Instagram. “I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.”

He added that it had been a long walk to his plane, so he used a wheelchair to give his hip some rest after playing a show.

The year prior, in 2021, John received hip surgery for having an “awkward” fall on a “hard surface,” according to the publication.

Thankfully, he still seems to be in good shape, even after the recent incident.