Sir Elton John is finished touring in the US after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, which Uproxx’s Philip Cosores reviewed at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium last November. However, John told Deadline earlier this year that “there may be the odd show” he performs in the future.

Either way, he might not be feeling up to performing for a little while.

According to Billboard this morning (August 28), the 76-year-old icon spent the night in a French hospital “following a slip at his home in the south of France on Sunday.” An unnamed representative for John confirmed as much to the publication, stating, “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.”

The same source relayed John underwent check-ups and was “immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

In September 2021, John announced he was “forced” to postpone his 2021 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates in Europe and the UK to 2023 because he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface” at the end of that summer, leading to “considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.”

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,” John wrote in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram on September 16, 2021. “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”