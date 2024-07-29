Lady Gaga had a major weekend in Paris. She performed during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics , she teased some new music , and she apparently shared some major romantic news with the world.

Is Lady Gaga Engaged?

It appears so.

In a video posted on TikTok yesterday (July 28) by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, he and Gaga share a hug in the audience of an Olympic swimming event. After a bit of chatting, Gaga introduces Attal to Michael Polansky, calling him “my fiancé Michael.”

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

In February 2020, Gaga went Instagram-official with Polansky. In an interview from that April, Gaga called him “the love of my life.”

Meanwhile, Gaga said of her performance of Renée “Zizi” Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes,” “I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song–a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre. […] Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music — I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth — Paris.”