Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ About Zack Bia?

This week, Olivia Rodrigo earned her second-career No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Guts — a charting accomplishment preceded by “Vampire” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July. In other words, as has been the case since Rodrigo debuted with “Drivers License” in January 2021, the intrigue is high.

There are persistent rumors that “Vampire” (and “Bad Idea Right?“) could be about either Zack Bia or Adam Faze. Bia was asked about “Vampire” by GQ‘s Samuel Hine for a profile published today, September 18. “I don’t think it’s really about me,” Bia said. “I think the Internet just ran with it.”

Bia added, “Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made. … We hung out, we’re both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?”

As for whether “Vampire” is aimed at Faze, an unnamed “insider” told People that “the song isn’t about Adam Faze.”

During her Guts rollout, Rodrigo made it clear that she won’t publicly confirm the inspirations behind her hits.

“How do I answer this?” Rodrigo told The Guardian when asked about the rumors that “Vampire” is about Taylor Swift. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”