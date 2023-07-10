If ever you doubted Olivia Rodrigo’s star power, look no further than her metrics. The Grammy Award-winning singer’s new single “Vampire” secured the No. 1 spot on the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart. After Rodrigo dropped the track, fans of the musician flooded social media with chaotic reactions to express their excitement.

Clearly, their support didn’t stop there. In less than two weeks, the official video has amassed over 25 million views on YouTube alone. The lead single for her forthcoming sophomore album, Guts, Olivia Rodrigo is also off to a great start. This marks her third No. 1 song, after the singles off her debut album SOUR, namely “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” launched at the top of the charts. Both songs went on to earn an RIAA-certified classification of six-times platinum status after selling six million copies.

Based on its current performance, “Vampire” looks to be another massive hit for Rodrigo. Before its release, she opened up about the inspiration behind the song, saying, “It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first, I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad. But when Dan [Nigro] and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes. So now it’s like a heartbreak song you can dance to.”

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.