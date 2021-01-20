Getty Image
J. Lo Performed A Touching Medley Of ‘America The Beautiful/This Land Is Your Land’ At The Inauguration

Nearly a year ago, J. Lo was invited to perform at a truly American event: the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Fast-forward a year later and the singer was awarded the opportunity to give an even more patriotic performance. J. Lo took the podium to deliver the song “America The Beautiful” at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

J. Lo was escorted to the podium sporting an all-white suit. The singer launched into a touching rendition of “America The Beautiful,” showcasing her octave-climbing vocals. Just before singing her last note, the singer recited the closing lines of the Pledge Of Allegiance in Spanish. “Una nación debajo de dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos,” she said.

Following the stunning performance, Senator Amy Klobuchar quipped that it was the first time in history that J. Lo was the opening act for Chief Justice Roberts.

Ahead of her performance, J Lo stopped to take some selfies with some military members who were dispatched to DC. “What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women,” she wrote. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans.”

Watch J. Lo perform “America The Beautiful” at the 59th Presidential Inauguration above.

