J. Lo and Shakira lit up the Super Bowl halftime stage Sunday and fans are still raving about their high-energy performance. In particular, people can’t get over J. Lo’s gravity-defying pole-dancing moves. During the show, J. Lo seemed hyper-focused on hitting each move correctly while singing hits like “Jenny From The Block” and “Waiting For Tonight.” Part of that focus comes from the important moments leading up to the show. J. Lo recently shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows how she managed to hype herself up and remain calm before one of the most-watched performances of the year.

The black-and-white clip, directed by Jason Bergh, shows the two-and-a-half minutes before J. Lo walked on stage. The singer wears a poker face as her wardrobe stylist pins on a pink skirt. Some heartwarming moments include an encouraging hug from the singer’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz, who later joined her mother on stage. J. Lo also led her dance team in a moment of prayer before taking her position on stage. “Keep us calm and safe! Help us to get through this,” she said. “Lord Jesus Christ, thank you and we are so grateful because we are going to rock this stadium!”

Watch J. Lo’s behind-the-scenes video above.