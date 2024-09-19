Taylor Swift’s every action is evaluated for potential Easter eggs, especially in relation to when she might finally drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Swifties have been on high alert for anything “Rep TV“-coded since 1989 (Taylor’s Version) arrived last October. So far, they have not been rewarded. But that won’t stop them from hoping.

On Wednesday, September 18, 11-time Grammy winner and Swift’s favorite producer Jack Antonoff posted an Instagram carousel of photos from past Electric Lady Studios sessions. One black-and-white photo timestamped December 21, 2023 captures Swift and Sounwave laughing in the studio, which, of course, sounded the alarms among Swifties.

“Jack Antonoff just posted this picture of him, Taylor Swift and Sounwave in the studio on December 2023,” the Taylor Swift Charts fan account posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Sounwave did not work on The Tortured Poets Department [eyeball emoji].”

Sounwave was one of six credited producers on Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album released on October 21, 2022.

Antonoff has been Swift’s primary collaborator since Swift originally released 1989 in 2014. Midnights was “the first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” Swift said in October 2022, but he has contributed production and songwriting to every Swift album since 2014.

So, it’s highly probable that they were working on new music in the studio in December 2023, but there is absolutely zero way of knowing whether it was material for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s 12th LP, or none of the above.

Regardless, can Reputation (Taylor’s Version) just drop already? Haven’t we suffered enough?