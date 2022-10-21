The final line uttered by Taylor Swift on Midnights — the 3am Edition notwithstanding — is, “I’m a mastermind.” True, but she didn’t craft her 10th studio album out today (October 21) alone. Swift gushed over her Midnights collaborators on Instagram, especially Jack Antonoff.

“Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co-pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff,” Swift captioned her carousel. “He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade, HOWEVER… this is the first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators. We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late, and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

Swift went on to shout out Zoe Kravitz, Lana Del Rey, Keanu Beats, Sam Dew, Jahaan Sweet, Sounwave, and more. As for that movie in Panama, Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley co-star in A24’s new romantic thriller Stars At Noon. Swift has been in a relationship with Alwyn for six years, and Antonoff reportedly got engaged to Qualley earlier this year.

Antonoff has been a credited producer and songwriter on every Swift album since 2014’s 1989, including her 2020 sister albums Folklore and Evermore. Named Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical at this year’s Grammys, Antonoff also accepted Album Of The Year for Folklore at the 2021 Grammys alongside Swift and Aaron Dessner.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Stream it here.