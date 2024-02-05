The singer attended the ceremony with a clock around her neck that’s set to midnight. She was also spotted on the red carpet asking her team, “Do you need to set my watch?” She was told that “it’s already perfect. Midnight.”

Taylor Swift isn’t performing at the 2024 Grammys, but Swifties might still want to stay up late.

Will Taylor Swift Announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) After The Grammys?

Is Swift announcing something at midnight? All indications are pointing to the Taylor’s Version of Reputation, her 2017 album with hit singles “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” and “Delicate.”

🚨| Taylor Swift panics to ensure her clock necklace is perfectly set to midnights before entering the 2024 #GRAMMYs "Do you need to set my watch?" pic.twitter.com/PIMbGx54vJ — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 5, 2024

Swift’s entire outfit was Reputation coded. According to People, “Her custom made Lorraine Schwartz vintage watch that was turned into a choker appeared to be set to midnight, which could nod at the release time of the album drop. In fact, Swift piled on 300 carats of Lorraine Schwartz Diamonds. There are six chains on her necklace which lines up with Reputation being her sixth album and the black-and-white of it all nods to the original album’s black-and-white cover.”

Swift is up for six Grammys, including Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for “Anti-Hero” and Album Of The Year for Midnights. Swift is one of only four artists — along with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon — to win Album Of The Year three times. So, she could set the record tonight.