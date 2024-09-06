The NFL is back, and the Kansas City Chiefs managed to squeak out a win over the Baltimore Ravens yesterday (September 5). Taylor Swift was in attendance to cheer Travis Kelce on, but what caught fans’ eyes was Swift’s outfit.

As Cosmopolitan notes, she was spotted wearing a pair of red thigh-high boots, with Swifties immediately noted are pretty darn similar to the ones she wore in 2017 in the video for her Reputation hit “Look What You Made Me Do.” So, the theory now is that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is set to be announced soon and this outfit Easter egg was Swift’s subtle way of teasing it.

Worth noting is that this isn’t the first time fans have thought Swift was teasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Cosmopolitan points out, “Of course, we’ve been burned before. Like when Taylor showed up at the Grammys and everyone was convinced that (1) her entire outfit was a Reputation easter egg and (2) she’d announce Rep TV that night. But instead she one upped herself by announcing The Tortured Poets Department. Oh, and there was the time fans figured out that TTPD upside down is Irish for ‘Reputation’ and thought the announcement was coming during Tay’s Dublin shows.”

Swift spoke about the re-recorded album in her 2023 Time Person Of The Year interview, saying of revisiting the project, “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure [laughs]. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, ‘Sick snakes and strobe lights.’” She also promised the “From The Vault” tracks will be “fire.”