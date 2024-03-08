Jack Black And The ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Cast Take Over Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater In Their Zany ‘Baby One More Time’ Cover Video

Being a Jack Black costar seems like a fun time. The cast of the Super Mario Bros. Movie got to find that out firsthand as they got to perform an acapella version of the game’s iconic theme song and watch the hilarious Bowser actor turn his character’s brokenhearted ballad (“Peaches“) into a bonafide cultural phenomenon.

Now, it’s the Kung-Fu Panda 4 cast’s turn to goof off with the king of goofing off. As it turns out, the Tenacious D cover of Britney Spears’ debut hit “…Baby One More Time” Black shared a few weeks ago was for the film. Now, there’s a music video to go along with it and a bunch of the cast — Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, and Ke Huy Quan included — teamed up with Black and his bandmate Kyle Gass to wreak havoc on Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theater while performing and dancing to the song. Unfortunately, despite Black’s plea to work with Spears directly, she doesn’t show up in the video. I’m sure she appreciates the love, though.

Kung-Fu Panda 4 is in theaters now and garnering solid reviews (its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is currently a couple of points higher than the third one’s). You can watch Jack Black and co. cover Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” above.