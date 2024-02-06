‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Everything To Know So Far Including The Release Date And More

Kung Fu Panda has been a beloved franchise since its first installment in 2008. There’s a reason it’s one of Dreamworks’ most beloved films, and that’s because it has cute animals and there is no sign of a tiny baby wearing a suit, which can be off-putting to some.

The film series follows a fluffy yet clumsy panda named Po who learns to harness his potential as a martial arts master. Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3 were released in 2011 and 2016 respectively, and now it’s time for some more panda punches.

The fourth film in the franchise was announced in the summer of 2022, and it was confirmed the original gang would be back for some more shenanigans, including Jack Black as Po, the main panda himself, along with some new voices. Even though the Kung Fu universe has expanded into three TV shows, four short films, and a handful of specials, this will be the first time the gang has reunited on the big screen since 2016. Here is everything you need to know about Kung Fu Panda 4.