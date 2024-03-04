Jack Black and Kyle Gass (a.k.a. the melodious duo known as Tenacious D) dropped a cover of Britney Spears‘ debut hit “… Baby One More Time” on social media last week, which naturally, melted the faces of anyone who watched it. The cover was a match made in heaven, and Black is definitely ready to take things to the next level.

While walking the red carpet for Kung Panda 4, Black made it abundantly clear that the D is ready to collaborate with Britney at the drop of a hat. Just say the word, and they’re there.

“Britney, if you’re watching, I love you. I love the song,” Black told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m here! I’m ready when you are. I’m waiting by the phone. I got kicks! I don’t quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves.”

Black also hopes Britney saw the cover and liked what she saw.

“We’re very proud of it, [and] I hope you like it, too,” Black said.

The Tenacious D cover has already racked up over 3 million likes thanks to Black absolutely going for it. You can watch his madcap performance below complete with Gass pulling off his best dance moves in the background and the words “Baby” written across Black’s knuckle in this hilariously badass cover of a stone-cold classic:

Kung Fu Panda 4 opens in theaters on March 8.

