Jackson Wang Tames Fire-Breathing Women In The Chaotic ‘Cruel’ Video

Jackson Wang has a way with his words and his lungs in the new “Cruel” video. It opens with the artist walking through a destroyed city while women rises out of its ashes. One by one, he takes them into his grasp and inhales the fire coming out of their mouths. He ultimately reaches what appears to be their final boss, and after some physical back and forth, she sends him into a black hole. Cruel indeed.

“Cruel” arrives as part of Jackson Wang’s latest album Magic Man, available today (July 28) via Team Wang Records, 88rising Records, Warner Records, and Ryce Music Group. The 10-track LP is a more raw and honest version of the 28-year-old that feels true to his current moment. The lead single “Blow” was released back in March and is Wang’s highest viewed music video to date with over 26 million views.

Magic Man is a quick follow-up for Jackson Wang, who released his mixtape Lost & Found back in March of 2022 after a nearly three-year hiatus since 2019’s Mirrors. The K-pop artist has been all over this year with an appearance during 88rising’s Coachella set, marking the first time a Chinese national performed at the esteemed festival.

Wang is set to headline 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival on August 21 at Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Magic Man is sure to have fans even more excited for his set.

Listen to “Cruel” above.

Magic Man is out now via Team Wang Records, 88rising Records, Warner Records and Ryce Music Group. Listen here.

Jackson WNG is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.