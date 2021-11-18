The Eye is a video series that brings music’s finest up-and-comers into a simple studio space for performances that put the artist and their songs front and center. The latest talent to take part in the series is Welsh singer-songwriter Jamie Miller, who offered renditions of “Here’s Your Perfect” and “Hold On ‘Til We’re Old.”

Miller is actually already a familiar face for multiple reasons. He appeared on The Voice UK when he was just a teenager and was one of his season’s last contestants standing. After his run on the show, he got a co-sign from Khloé Kardashian, who was so impressed with his vocal abilities that she shared a video of him to her followers in 2017 (she had about 68 million of them at the time). That seemed to have caught the attention of Atlantic Records, as the label went ahead and signed him not long after that major bit of exposure.

Now, Miller finds himself on The Eye. He doesn’t have a huge pool of released songs to draw from yet, as his first singles just came out in 2020, but he still has some quality tunes under his belt already. He performed a couple of them here, including “Here’s Your Perfect” (which found chart success in Indonesia and the Philippines this year). The original recording is a grand and emotional ballad, and while the acoustic guitar-led instrumental takes on a more intimate energy, Miller still sings his heart out.

He also sang another one of his 2021 singles, “Hold You ‘Til We’re Old.” The performance takes on a similar energy as Miller keeps his vocal intensity sky-high to stand out over the sparse arrangement. It’s obvious he’s really feeling it as he sings, “Kiss me like the first time / Even at the worst times / Even whеn it hurts, I swear you keep me young / I’ll hold you ’til we’rе old.”

In an interview with Songkick, Miller speaks about his journey towards recording his debut album, saying, “It’s been three years of hard work and I feel like along the way, you just learn who you want to be, what you want to say. I feel like I’m finally at the point where I’m ready to tell my story. The story that I want to tell on my album… the songs I listen to are the heartbreak songs, and I feel like I had to get my heart broken, unfortunately, to write the music that I’ve always wanted to make. Now I listen to my music and I just can’t wait for the world to hear it, because I feel like I’m writing stuff that everybody can relate to.”

Watch Miller perform “Here’s Your Perfect” and “Hold You ‘Til We’re Old” for The Eye above.

Jamie Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.