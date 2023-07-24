Jason Aldean offered an initial reaction to the controversy surrounding his song “Try That In A Small Town” (which he doesn’t appear to have written, by the way), but the backlash has only continued to brew since then. So now, he has spoken about it again, this time on stage at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, July 21.

He says in fan-captured videos, “I gotta tell you guys, man: it’s been a long-ass week. It’s been a long week, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. Hey, here’s the thing, here’s one thing I feel: I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it’s true, right? What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh*t started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that, I can tell you that right now.”

🇺🇸 USA Chants Break Out as Jason Aldean Addresses the Media Attacks on Him This Week “I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh*t started happening to us.” *From last night’s show in Cincinnati, OH (7/21) pic.twitter.com/VKGRIp0PvD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 22, 2023

That sparked a “USA” chant from the audience, after which Aldean continued, “Here’s what I want to say: lotta things out there, and one thing I love, you guys know how it is this day and age, is cancel culture is a thing. That’s something that, if people don’t like what you say, they try to make sure they can cancel you, which means try and ruin your life, ruin everything. One thing I saw this week was a bunch of country music fans that can see through a lot of the bullsh*t, alright? I saw country music fans rally like I’ve never seen before, and it was pretty badass to watch, I gotta say, thank you guys so much.”