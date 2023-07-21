It seems like most people have thoughts on Jason Aldean’s allegedly racist and pro-violence song “Try That In A Small Town” and its accompanying video. Now, the hosts of The View have also chimed in.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the discussion on yesterday’s (July 20) show, saying (as Entertainment Weekly notes):

“He talks about life in a small town, and it’s different, and he chose these images. He’s got folks from the Black Lives Matter movement, and he’s talking about people taking care of each other, and I find it so interesting that it never occurred to Jason or the writers that that’s what these folks were doing: They were taking care of the people in their town because they didn’t like what they saw.” Just like you talk about people taking care of each other in small towns, we do the same thing in big towns. You just have to realize that when you make it about Black Lives Matter, people kind of say, ‘Well, are you talking about Black people? What are you talking about here?'”

Sunny Hostin also noted, “What was evoked for me was…. those sundown areas. My mother and father, because they were an interracial couple, were run out of South Carolina by the KKK. My father is still scarred from that experience… so don’t tell me that not only was he aware of what he was doing by using that imagery: he embraces that imagery. Unfortunately, this became the No. 1 song on US iTunes. We have a problem in this country about race, and the biggest problem is we refuse to admit that it exists.”

