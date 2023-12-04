On Monday, December 4, music lovers in the Chicago can warm up their holiday spirits at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. Country, pop, and rap fan bases are set to pack into the Windy City’s Allstate Arena beginning at 7 pm CT. Unfortunately, on Sunday, December 3, Nicki Minaj broke the news that she would be bowing out of her headlining set at the tour stop. But with a network as massive as hers, the “Last Time I Saw You” rapper was able to tap an equally big rap star to fill her slot.
“I won’t be able to perform tomorrow in Chicago for Jingle Ball,” Minaj posted on X (formerly Twitter). However, my beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne, a.k.a. the GOAT.”
Hi guys,
I have to tell you something. One last thing. Hope it doesn’t make you sad.
I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies.
I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early…
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 3, 2023
The last-minute shake-up has ticketholders wondering who else is on the bill.
What Is The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago Lineup?
Monday night’s performance roster features Lil Wayne as the headliner, plus the 2024 Grammy Awards Best New Artist nominee and rising country music star Jelly Roll. Other acts set to grace the stage include Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, and last but not least, Uproxx cover star Kaliii.
Once iHeartRadio Jingle Ball wraps up all of its national tour stops, ABC will broadcast the special on Thursday, December 21, at 8 pm ET. The program will be available the day after on Hulu. Find more information here.