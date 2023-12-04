What Is The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago Lineup?

On Monday, December 4, music lovers in the Chicago can warm up their holiday spirits at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. Country, pop, and rap fan bases are set to pack into the Windy City’s Allstate Arena beginning at 7 pm CT. Unfortunately, on Sunday, December 3, Nicki Minaj broke the news that she would be bowing out of her headlining set at the tour stop. But with a network as massive as hers, the “Last Time I Saw You” rapper was able to tap an equally big rap star to fill her slot.

“I won’t be able to perform tomorrow in Chicago for Jingle Ball,” Minaj posted on X (formerly Twitter). However, my beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne, a.k.a. the GOAT.”

Hi guys, I have to tell you something. One last thing. Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies.

I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 3, 2023

The last-minute shake-up has ticketholders wondering who else is on the bill.