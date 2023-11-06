Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

Jelly Roll is rolling through the late-night television circuit in October. He stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 3, the first week back on air post-WGA strike. On Monday, October 30, Jelly Roll performed “Wild Ones” with Jessie Murph on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And the country/rap hybrid artist will return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. Why not?
Below are the musical guests scheduled for Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week (November 6 to 10).
Jordan Davis — Monday, November 6
While the guests are Magic Johnson and Chef José Andrés, Jordan Davis will musically kick the week off — setting the stage for his performance at the 57th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8. The country artist’s “Next Thing You Know” is nominated three times: Single Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Music Video Of The Year (as noted by Billboard).
Catch me on @JimmyKimmelLive tonight at 11:35/10:35 ct on @ABCNetwork! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/IUynElqxBm
— Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) November 6, 2023
Saint Harison — Tuesday, November 7
Saint Harison will play his first of four sold-out US dates on Wednesday, November 8, but first, he’s hitting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage on Tuesday, November 7.
Luke Grimes, Jelly Roll — Wednesday, November 8
Luke Grimes will sit on the couch with Kimmel as well as serve as a musical guest alongside Jelly Roll for Wednesday’s (November 8) show. Grimes might be best known for his starring role on Yellowstone, but he released his debut EP, Pain Pills Or Pews — produced by Dave Cobb — on October 20. And yeah, Jelly Roll is coming back for Jimmy Kimmel Live! seconds, as we already mentioned.
Lauren Daigle — Thursday, November 9
Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo will chat with Kimmel, and Lauren Daigle will perform. The contemporary Christian singer-songwriter and two-time Grammy winner released her self-titled album in September.