Blackpink shared Born Pink in 2022 and toured in 2023, but since then, the group’s members have been primarily focused on their solo careers. That includes Jennie, but now, she’s excited to see what the group will be like following this period of individual development.

In a new Billboard interview, Jennie said:

I’ve missed the girls. I’ve missed doing tours with them. I miss our silly moments. I’m excited to see what everyone brings. You know, everyone took their own journey [during] this time, and I’m excited to share that with the girls. I want to say it’s going to be the most powerful [versions] of ourselves that anyone has seen.”

Jennie also spoke about how primarily recording her solo album in Los Angeles was “very intentionally done,” saying, “I just really wanted to throw myself out there to experience it. [In Seoul], I was so comforted in an easy environment that I created a long time ago, and I didn’t enjoy it. I was like, ‘No, if this is your career and if this is your life, explore and learn.’ I kept telling myself that.”

