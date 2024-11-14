The four members of Blackpink are busy with their solo careers. Rosé released the year’s biggest earworm with Bruno Mars; Lisa is a “Rockstar” who is starring in The White Lotus season 3; Jennie broke UK chart records with “Mantra”; and Jisoo is focused on acting in Korean shows and movies. But despite their packed schedules, Blackpink still find time for each other.

“We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project,” Lisa told Billboard. “So we want to support and say, ‘You did really well!’ Like, Jennie and Rosie just released their own songs, and we’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family. I’m just so happy that they’re releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs.”

Lisa was also asked about her more mature image since going solo, including rhyming “I’m a rockstar” with “baby, make you rock-hard” and performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“It’s a little looser [now],” she said. “We’re not rookies anymore. I’m 27 and headed toward 30. Of course I’m still young, yes, but I feel like it’s more flexible for us. And it’s nothing crazy. I feel like I’m just doing whatever I want, and it doesn’t hurt anyone. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.”