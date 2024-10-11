Jennie Sets Cars On Fire In Her ‘Rush Hour’-Themed ‘Mantra’ Video

It’s been a big month for K-pop stars going solo after spending most of their careers as part of groups. Blackpink’s Rosé announced her debut album Rosie is coming soon, while her bandmate Lisa released her Sixpence None The Richer-inspired solo single, “Moonlit Floor,” a few days later.

Today, a third bandmate, Jennie, dropped her own video for “Mantra” after teasing it earlier this week. The video pays homage to the 1998 action/comedy classic Rush Hour, opening with a sequence recreating the inciting event of the film. The rest of the video is occupied with displaying Jennie’s fashionable sensibilities, shooting her in couture looks in locations all across Los Angeles (incidentally, the film’s setting). Classic cars are a recurring motif; in each scene, Jennie poses and preens near a color-coordinated auto, whether that’s lounging in a blow-up swimming pool, dancing on the cab of a cherry-red big rig, or snacking on the trunk of a white Ferrari. There’s even a DeLorean for full nostalgia factor. The final shot of the video finds Jennie and her crew doing choreo as the bodies of several cars burn around them.

You can watch the video for Jennie’s new solo single “Mantra” above, and stay tuned for more info on her upcoming solo album.