On April 13 and 20, Jennie is gearing up for her solo Coachella debut. In time for the “Mantra” singer’s performance, fans can expect Jennie’s first solo studio album.

Today (January 21), Jennie announced her debut project, Ruby (due out on March 7), with a cinematic video trailer. Throughout the clip, viewers are taken on a visual journey of what is sure to be the body of work’s supporting music videos. From her signature jet black tresses to a fiery red do, Jennie is ready to break the mold of what Blackpink fans often associate her with.

As the video came to an end, Jennie revealed the special guest appearance set to appear on Ruby. Between scenes in the teaser, fellow musicians Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis names are flashed on the screen.

While Jennie and her team has remained tight-lipped about the forthcoming album. Although the official tracklist has not yet been shared, in a statement, they did reveal the album’s confirmed length. “The 15-song sonic experience explores a variety of genres and showcases Jennie truly stepping into her own as a global force,” read the statement.

Watch the full video teaser for Ruby above. Continue below to view the album’s official artwork.

Ruby is out on 3/7 via ODDATELIER/Columbia Records. Find more information here.