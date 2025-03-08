Jennie could use a quick refresher in her discography–both as a solo act and a member of Blackpink. In a new viral clip, the “Handlebars” singer confuses herself while thinking back on her catchy versus.

Yesterday (March 7), Jennie sat down with Variety to discuss her debut solo project Ruby. During the outlet’s video segment (viewable here) titled Does JENNIE Know Her Lyrics From Her Biggest Songs?, the entertainer was tasked with making breakout lines to the appropriate song. By a shocking turn of events, Jennie blank on multiple questions forgetting the lyrics to several of her past verses. This has sparked a hilarious response from fans online.

As the trivia starts, Jennie easily knocked about references to songs “Mantra,” “Love Hangover” and Blackpink’s “Lovesick Girls.” But things take a comedic route when she recites the lines to “Solo.”

“Is this a song of mine,” she asked. “Is this like Korean translated to English. No? There is no way I’d sing this line.”

She then realizes it was in fact something she vocal performs. “Wait,” she yelled. “Ok, I take that back. Guys, cut. This is the rap to ‘Solo.'”

When lyrics from “You&Me” are put in front of her, she replied: “I know these are my lyrics because this is something I would say.” But still, she struggle to remember its musical origins.

While rappers would be crucified for flubbing a line, it appears the same standard isn’t applied to singers considering Jennie’s fans laughed off the brain fog.

“She been so focused on her new stuff she forgot she was Jennie from BLACKPINK,” wrote one user underneath an unofficial fan page’s Instagram reshare.

“When she ask is this a song of mine? Yes Jennie it’s your song!!! 😂😂😂,” chimed another.

“Even I knew it all,” joked another.

Watch Jennie’s full sit-down with Variety here.

Ruby is out now via ODDATELIER/Columbia Records. Find more information here.