The dawning of Jennie’s new era is officially upon us. Last week, the “Mantra” singer announced her long-awaited debut album, Ruby. In the project’s haunting teaser video, Jennie provide multiple hints about what she has up her sleeve. However, one major items was missing–details about a potential tour to support the body of work.

Yesterday (January 24), Jennie answered that lingering question loud and clear. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Jennie confirmed The Ruby Experience, a limited series of pop-up performances. “Intense and intimate as I like it,” she wrote.

Come March, fans of the Blackpink member have the chance to see Jennie live in a deeply personal show. With just three dates on the calendar, supporters will duke it out to ensure they are in attendance at either the Los Angeles, New York City, or Seoul show. Fans are encouraged to register for the show’s presale to increase their odds of snagging a ticket.

The Weverse registration will run until January 27, at 5 pm KST. Los Angeles and New York City’s Weverse presale will launch on January 29 at 10 am local time. There is a Spotify and Venue Presales for both cities, which is scheduled for January 30 at 10 am local. The following day, January 31 at 10 am local time, the public sale for Los Angeles and New York City will start. At this time, presale on public sale information for the Seoul show has not yet been released. Find more information here. Continue below to view Jennie’s full The Ruby Experience show schedule and poster.